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Cheers by phil_sandford
Photo 3499

Cheers

Monthly get together of aged veterans today in Lincoln; sandbags dragged up and lanterns swung ……

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20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Pat Knowles ace
Fun times!
March 20th, 2026  
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