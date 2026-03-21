Previous
Soyuz by phil_sandford
Photo 3500

Soyuz

Took Grandson, Connor, to the National Space Centre in Leicester today; he had a fabulous time and it was a very enjoyable day, with a huge Lego fair throughout the centre providing a great bonus.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
958% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

carol white ace
Great shot. Visited there several years ago with my eldest grandson
March 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact