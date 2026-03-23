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Orangery by phil_sandford
Photo 3502

Orangery

At Belton House.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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