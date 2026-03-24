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Previous
Photo 3503
Magnolia
is Magnoliaing.
Thanks for dropping by.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
24th March 2026 3:49pm
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Public
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Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
magnolia
Sue Cooper
ace
Really beautiful. Fav.
March 24th, 2026
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