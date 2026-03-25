Daff

Quite a day - woke up to yet another email from MUFG in Sydney moving the goalposts and demanding yet another document so we can sell my in-law’s shares. Exchanged contracts on the sale of my in-law’s house, (the sale of which has proven easier to sell than a few shares in an Australian Bank). Finally tracked down that my Umbrella Company has been told I am going to get a new contract for the next year (terms yet to be seen) which they had ‘mislaid’ for the 3rd year running (wondering what I pay them for), then did a Uniform Tour for a couple of hours, then came back and did a raft of ‘end of financial year’ reckoning on a raft of contracts for the client.



Took 5 minutes to pop into the garden to take a few photos.



Thanks for dropping by.