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Mute Swan by phil_sandford
Photo 3505

Mute Swan

From the other day as a filler.

Thanks for dropping by.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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