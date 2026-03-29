The Game Was Second

Ed Slater, an English Rugby Union player, played 7 years for Leicester Tigers (my side) and 4 years for Gloucester Rugby before being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. Since his diagnosis, his charity, 4Ed, has raised huge sums of money to support research into this vile disease. One of the things that was set up was The Slater Cup; to be played for each and every time Leicester and Gloucester play. Yesterday the game was moved from Gloucester stadium to the much bigger Aston Villa football stadium in Birmingham; before the game, 3 ex Tigers players and 3 ex Gloucester players, set off from Leicester & Gloucester respectively on bikes and raced to Villa Park. The Tigers old boys won that, they had beers lined up waiting for the Gloucester old boys. One of the ex Leicester players cycling, Lewis Moody, was himself diagnosed with MND only a couple of months ago.



I watched the game on the box (donating what I would have paid for my ticket (and the cost of the God awful shirt Tigers designed for the game - it’s truly vile)) and watched an absolute demolition of Gloucester within 22 minutes.



But, the game didn’t matter. The result didn’t matter. What mattered was Ed and his family, Lewis and his family and I just hope that loads of money was raised and we can get nearer to finding more about MND and one day, hopefully, being able to cure it.