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Uriah Heep by phil_sandford
Photo 3509

Uriah Heep

This Tree Rat sat on the fence looks just like Uriah Heep in dramatisations of David Copperfield; couldn’t resist snapping him.

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30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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