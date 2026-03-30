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Previous
Photo 3509
Uriah Heep
This Tree Rat sat on the fence looks just like Uriah Heep in dramatisations of David Copperfield; couldn’t resist snapping him.
Thanks for dropping by.
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th March 2026 8:58am
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fence
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garden
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outdoor
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sony
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tree-rat
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