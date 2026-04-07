Tulips

Been in the front garden for much of the afternoon; I mowed the lawns yesterday and today I scarified the front. I used to use ‘Green Thumb’ to look after my lawns (made sense with me working away) and last year they scarified the front lawn in late May just before the heatwave took bite; the lawn never recovered. I’ve dispensed with their services and did myself, not as harshly and not as late as last year.



I also sorted out the border on the circular bed in the middle of the front lawn, clearing debris from under the Lavender.



Saw these two gorgeous Tulips and thought ‘they’ll do for today’s 365.”



Thanks for dropping by