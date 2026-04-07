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Tulips by phil_sandford
Photo 3517

Tulips

Been in the front garden for much of the afternoon; I mowed the lawns yesterday and today I scarified the front. I used to use ‘Green Thumb’ to look after my lawns (made sense with me working away) and last year they scarified the front lawn in late May just before the heatwave took bite; the lawn never recovered. I’ve dispensed with their services and did myself, not as harshly and not as late as last year.

I also sorted out the border on the circular bed in the middle of the front lawn, clearing debris from under the Lavender.

Saw these two gorgeous Tulips and thought ‘they’ll do for today’s 365.”

Thanks for dropping by
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful colours!
April 7th, 2026  
Monica
Unusual colours!
April 7th, 2026  
carol white ace
Lovely variegated colours
April 7th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
April 7th, 2026  
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