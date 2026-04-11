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Previous
Photo 3521
Gunby Hall
Don’t know where Saturday went; village clean up in the morning, which was very well attended then I watched all three of the Women’s Six Nations rugby matches, all very enjoyable. Lovely steak dinner a bit of TV and the day was gone.
Thanks for dropping by
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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Phil Sandford
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@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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5
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Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th April 2026 2:13pm
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Kate A 🇦🇺
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Lovely shot
April 12th, 2026
JackieR
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Lovely focus
April 12th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
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gorgeous
April 12th, 2026
Suzanne
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Even though the day slipped away, it sounds pretty full!
April 12th, 2026
Corinne
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Nice composition
April 12th, 2026
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