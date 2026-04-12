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Tulip by phil_sandford
Photo 3522

Tulip

Popped into the garden after the rain to capture a few shots in the late afternoon sunshine.

Thanks for dropping by
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Thom Mitchell ace
Beautiful close-up, Phil!
April 12th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
April 12th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
A beautiful colour. Fav.
April 12th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful shot & colour!
April 12th, 2026  
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