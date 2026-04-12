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Previous
Photo 3522
Tulip
Popped into the garden after the rain to capture a few shots in the late afternoon sunshine.
Thanks for dropping by
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Phil Sandford
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@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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15
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th April 2026 5:01pm
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tulip
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garden
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outdoor
Thom Mitchell
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Beautiful close-up, Phil!
April 12th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Beautiful !
April 12th, 2026
Sue Cooper
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A beautiful colour. Fav.
April 12th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Beautiful shot & colour!
April 12th, 2026
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