Me and Tigger

And ‘The Baton.’



I’ve known Andrew ‘Tigger’ Howarth for nigh on 35 years, we served together a few times in the same place but always kept in touch when not at the same location.



Tigger works part time for Jaguar Land Rover and is a ‘player’ in the RBL and a local Dorset Charity that supports veterans. He decided to raise money over the next few months by attending each of the regional monthly get togethers of our tight knit trade. Jaguar Land Rover have lent him this vehicle and evidence is required of the baton being handed by Tigger to the organiser of the get together.



The ‘Baton’ is one of the four handles of a stretcher that was in Helmand Province in Afghanistan during Op HERRICK (you know, when the British Forces stayed ‘well back.’) the stretcher was repatriated to the UK by 42 Commando on the cessation of hostilities and would definitely have carried the dead and the wounded British soldiers from the battlefield to the MERT to get them to Camp Bastion and then home to Sellyoak in Birmingham.



At the going down of the sun …….



