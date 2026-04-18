Record Store Day 2026, Vinyl Attraction, Newark, Notts.

What’s Record Store Day I hear you ask?



Record Store Day is a day for the people who make up the world of the record shop - the staff, the customers, the artists, the labels - to come together and honour the special role they place in their local communities. In the UK and Ireland, over 300 indie record shops participate.



While there's only one Record Store Day a year, organisers work hard throughout the year to shine a light on all the amazing people in record shops and the special and exclusive releases artists and labels create to support them.



A list is publicised a few months before, this years was 26 pages, with 30 Albums on each page. You find a record store that is participating and you express your interest in the albums you’d like. On the day, the albums are available on a first come first served, so you simply are not guaranteed to get what you want.



I took this at just past 4am this morning having woken up, thanks to my alarm, at 3am. I was 17 in the queue. When the shop opened at 8am (they are not allowed to open any earlier there were almost 300 people in the queue.



I got what I wanted and it’ll be my Sunday Vinyl tomorrow.

