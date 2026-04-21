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Previous
Photo 3531
Tulips
Quick wander around the garden in the late afternoon sunshine ……
Thanks for dropping by
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st April 2026 5:42pm
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orange
,
tulip
,
garden
,
outdoor
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