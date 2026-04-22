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Fields of Gold by phil_sandford
Photo 3532

Fields of Gold

https://youtu.be/9UVjjcOUJLE?si=JXbrvO0zXkxenWYv

Thanks for dropping by
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Atishoo, atishoo we all fall down !!!! but fabulous sight ! fav
April 22nd, 2026  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, such a beautiful sight
April 22nd, 2026  
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