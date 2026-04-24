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WHAT !!!??? by phil_sandford
Photo 3534

WHAT !!!???

Tree Rat did eventually climb the pole and hit the baffle so it couldn’t get to the seed. Another Tree Rat was on the peanut feeder that is for them.

Thanks for dropping by.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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moni kozi
Tree rat :) love that!!!
April 24th, 2026  
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