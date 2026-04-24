Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3534
WHAT !!!???
Tree Rat did eventually climb the pole and hit the baffle so it couldn’t get to the seed. Another Tree Rat was on the peanut feeder that is for them.
Thanks for dropping by.
24th April 2026
24th Apr 26
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4688
photos
151
followers
163
following
968% complete
View this month »
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
Latest from all albums
3529
3530
235
919
3531
3532
3533
3534
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th April 2026 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
tree-rat.
moni kozi
Tree rat :) love that!!!
April 24th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close