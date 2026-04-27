Carole and I popped over to Newark this afternoon and met up with fellow 365er @phil_howcroft to take the opportunity to see the Knife Angel which is in the Market Place for the next 3 weeks or so. We met at around 4pm, took photos in the afternoon sunlight, grabbed a coffee, had a wander around the town with Phil as our guide (we only transit through or get our cars serviced there, Phil used to work in Newark), grabbed a bite to eat at The Ram and then dropped back at the statue to capture it lit up.
The sculpture was created in order to highlight knife crime in the United Kingdom and educate young people on the harmful effect violent behaviour can have on their communities
It is also known as The National Monument Against Violence & Aggression, created by artist Alfie Bradley and the British Ironworks Centre, based in Oswestry, England.
Completed in 2018, the structure of the angel stands at 27 ft tall. In order to create the sculpture, 200 knife banks were produced by the Ironworks and amnesties held for individuals to anonymously donate their knives were set up across all 46 Police Constabularies in the UK. Knives seized by police were also included, some of which arrived in evidence tubes still with blood on them.