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Blue Moon by phil_sandford
Photo 3538

Blue Moon

Okay, moon isn’t blue but the sky is.

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28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 28th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is terrific!
April 28th, 2026  
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