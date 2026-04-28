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Previous
Photo 3538
Blue Moon
Okay, moon isn’t blue but the sky is.
Thanks for dropping by.
28th April 2026
28th Apr 26
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Phil Sandford
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@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th April 2026 6:48pm
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moon
,
outdoor
,
sony
Joan Robillard
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Wonderful
April 28th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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This is terrific!
April 28th, 2026
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