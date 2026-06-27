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Photo 3598
Armed Forces Day 2026
The one day a year that the UK pretend to care about its Armed Forces.
27th June 2026
27th Jun 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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Album
Years 1 to 9
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th June 2026 9:28pm
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