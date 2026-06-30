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Footguards by phil_sandford
Photo 3601

Footguards

There are seven Regiments in the Household Division, 2 Mounted Cavalry and 5 Regiments of Foot.

We recently took ownership of a number of new mannequins and for the first time all 5 Footguards are now standing. They are, left to right in seniority ‘to the crown’ - Grenadier Guards, Coldstream Guards, Scots Guards, Irish Guards and the Welsh Guards. The Grenadiers, Coldstream and Scots Guards were all formed in the 1630s, the Irish and Welsh in the early 1900s.

You can identify them quite easily; if you are up close look at the buttons. Grenadier Guards have buttons down the tunic equally spaced, Coldstream in groups of 2, Scots in groups of 3, Irish in groups of 4 and the Welsh, yup, you’ve guessed it, groups of 5. (Zoom in on the photo, you can see this)

From a distance, look at the Bearskins worn by the officers and the plumes. Grenadiers have a White plume on the left of the bearskin, Coldstream a Red plume on the right, the Scots don’t have a plume at all (nothing to do with cost), the Irish have a Blue plume (yes, blue, not green) on the right, and the Welsh have a white, green, white plume (like a leek) on the left.

If you haven’t also noticed, all of the mannequins are female; if we had male mannequins the uniforms wouldn’t fit as folk were considerably smaller in the 1800s.

Thanks for dropping by
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Phil Sandford

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@phil_sandford
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Pat Knowles ace
I was just thinking to a layman they look alike but the difference is in the fine detail. Glad you explained! I also thought how in those days people were much smaller too.
June 30th, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
They make a great subject.
June 30th, 2026  
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