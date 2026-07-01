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Peacock Butterfly by phil_sandford
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Peacock Butterfly

On the Lavender at lunchtime today.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Dianne ace
Brilliant image.
July 1st, 2026  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
July 1st, 2026  
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