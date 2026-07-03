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Poppy by phil_sandford
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Poppy

Been quite the week, photography has kind of passed me by. A few welcome days off next week for Carole and myself to get away.

Thanks for dropping by
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Jennifer Eurell ace
Beautiful photograph.
July 4th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
Red on red is just as good as white on white!
July 4th, 2026  
Babs ace
Absolutely gorgeous. fav.

Have a lovely break from work. Maybe time to retire ha ha
July 4th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
This is absolutely gorgeous. Have a good few days away
July 4th, 2026  
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