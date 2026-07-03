Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3604
Poppy
Been quite the week, photography has kind of passed me by. A few welcome days off next week for Carole and myself to get away.
Thanks for dropping by
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4799
photos
156
followers
163
following
987% complete
View this month »
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
Latest from all albums
3599
3600
243
3601
952
3602
3603
3604
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th June 2026 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poppy
,
filler
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Beautiful photograph.
July 4th, 2026
Maggiemae
ace
Red on red is just as good as white on white!
July 4th, 2026
Babs
ace
Absolutely gorgeous. fav.
Have a lovely break from work. Maybe time to retire ha ha
July 4th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
This is absolutely gorgeous. Have a good few days away
July 4th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Have a lovely break from work. Maybe time to retire ha ha