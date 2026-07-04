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Previous
Photo 3605
On The Road
To the takeaway.
Thanks for dropping by.
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Years 1 to 9
Taken
4th July 2026 5:44pm
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