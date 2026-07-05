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Previous
Photo 3606
Aggy
Agapanthus with a background of Lavender
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
5th July 2026
5th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
5th July 2026 4:49pm
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garden
,
lavender
,
outdoor
,
agapanthus
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
July 5th, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
They are doing well, second year running!
July 5th, 2026
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