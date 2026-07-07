Previous
Hollyhock by phil_sandford
Photo 3608

Hollyhock

From seed!

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
988% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Julie Ryan ace
Gorgeous flower
July 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact