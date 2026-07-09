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Poppy by phil_sandford
Photo 3610

Poppy

Another swelteringly hot day here in the Shire. Heat I can handle, the humidity no so much.

Thanks for dropping by.
9th July 2026 9th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Julie Ryan ace
Simply gorgeous
July 9th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Stunning
July 9th, 2026  
Maggiemae ace
The background is fabulous! fav
July 9th, 2026  
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