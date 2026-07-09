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Previous
Photo 3610
Poppy
Another swelteringly hot day here in the Shire. Heat I can handle, the humidity no so much.
Thanks for dropping by.
9th July 2026
9th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
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@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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12
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3
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5
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th June 2026 2:51pm
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poppy
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Julie Ryan
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Simply gorgeous
July 9th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Stunning
July 9th, 2026
Maggiemae
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The background is fabulous! fav
July 9th, 2026
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