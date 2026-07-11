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Intermission by phil_sandford
Photo 3612

Intermission

Took the grandkids to see the live action Moana at the Kinema in the Woods. It’s near as damn-it word for word the same as the Disney cartoon, just you get to see The Rock in a Marc Bolan wig.

The two girls loved it and were singing all the songs; Connor enjoyed the popcorn.

We were entertained during the intermission by the guy on the organ which rises out of the stage.

Thanks for dropping by.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Barb ace
Great photos! Sounds like a fascinating place to go for an evening's entertainment!
July 11th, 2026  
Dixie Goode ace
I heard there is an extra song and both women who have played Moana sing together. The original did an interview wger3 sh3 said she wa# young enough they said she could keep the role but she doesn’t want to stand alone on stage, she wanted to bring other indigenous women into the business
July 11th, 2026  
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