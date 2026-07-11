Intermission

Took the grandkids to see the live action Moana at the Kinema in the Woods. It’s near as damn-it word for word the same as the Disney cartoon, just you get to see The Rock in a Marc Bolan wig.



The two girls loved it and were singing all the songs; Connor enjoyed the popcorn.



We were entertained during the intermission by the guy on the organ which rises out of the stage.



Thanks for dropping by.