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Previous
Photo 3614
Green Woodpeckers
Connor, whilst watching Night At The Museum suddenly asked “Nanny, what’s that in the garden?”
Joy to see these very uncommon visitors to the garden; must mean we have ants.
Thanks for dropping by
13th July 2026
13th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
13th July 2026 4:50pm
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