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Previous
Photo 3616
Harvest
Taken on my down from the B&B to watch the England match
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
15th July 2026 4:14pm
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