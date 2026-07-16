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Finally Home by phil_sandford
Photo 3617

Finally Home

In Bomber County.

Just over 5 hours to do 200 miles 😡 So glad I no longer do the trip weekly.

Thanks for dropping by.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Maggiemae ace
It has waspish colours don't you think? Be quite frightening if you suddenly saw it through the fields!
July 16th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Ah…you left the supports visible. 😊
July 16th, 2026  
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