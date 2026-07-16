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Previous
Photo 3617
Finally Home
In Bomber County.
Just over 5 hours to do 200 miles 😡 So glad I no longer do the trip weekly.
Thanks for dropping by.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
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@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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18
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2
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Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
16th July 2026 7:32pm
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lancaster
,
lincolnshire
,
bomber-county
Maggiemae
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It has waspish colours don't you think? Be quite frightening if you suddenly saw it through the fields!
July 16th, 2026
Dorothy
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Ah…you left the supports visible. 😊
July 16th, 2026
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