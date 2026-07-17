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Previous
Photo 3618
Hydrangea
Struggling with the weather, but a watering can of water every evening is keeping it in bloom.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
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@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
23rd June 2026 3:31pm
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garden
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hydrangea
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drout
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