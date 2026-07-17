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Hydrangea by phil_sandford
Photo 3618

Hydrangea

Struggling with the weather, but a watering can of water every evening is keeping it in bloom.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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