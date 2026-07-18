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Tatty Robin by phil_sandford
Photo 3619

Tatty Robin

Not certain of this is a teenage Robin shedding its fledgling feathers, or an adult moulting. Either way, it’s tatty.

(First few pictures with the new toy)
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Barb ace
Superb capture, Phil! Marvelous clarity and color,!
July 18th, 2026  
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