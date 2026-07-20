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Swan Trio by phil_sandford
Photo 3621

Swan Trio

Flying over the lake at Far Ings nature reserve.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Pat Knowles ace
Perfect synchronisation.
July 20th, 2026  
Nigel Rogers ace
Neat.
July 20th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted !
July 20th, 2026  
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