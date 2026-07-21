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Flutterby by phil_sandford
Photo 3622

Flutterby

From Sunday.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Carole Sandford ace
Very nice shot!
July 21st, 2026  
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