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Previous
Photo 3622
Flutterby
From Sunday.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M5
Taken
19th July 2026 9:07am
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outdoor
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rx10mk5
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fluttery
Carole Sandford
ace
Very nice shot!
July 21st, 2026
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