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Previous
Photo 3623
Sunflowers 🌻
Popped up to Stourton Estate for their sunflower trail. The field was huge, far bigger than the one they did 5 years ago.
We both love Sunflowers and we had the opportunity in another area to ‘pick our own.’
Put the new camera through its paces, still lots to learn.
22nd July 2026
22nd Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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17
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Fav's
5
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M5
Taken
22nd July 2026 4:33pm
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yellow
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outdoor
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sunflowers
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stourton
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rx10mk5
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🌻
moni kozi
Dear me! THIS!!!!
July 22nd, 2026
Lou Ann
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Fabulous
July 22nd, 2026
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