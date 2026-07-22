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Sunflowers 🌻 by phil_sandford
Photo 3623

Sunflowers 🌻

Popped up to Stourton Estate for their sunflower trail. The field was huge, far bigger than the one they did 5 years ago.

We both love Sunflowers and we had the opportunity in another area to ‘pick our own.’

Put the new camera through its paces, still lots to learn.
22nd July 2026 22nd Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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moni kozi
Dear me! THIS!!!!
July 22nd, 2026  
Lou Ann ace
Fabulous
July 22nd, 2026  
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