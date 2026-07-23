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Previous
Photo 3624
More Sunflowers 🌻
Another from yesterday’s stroll around Stourton Estate.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M5
Taken
22nd July 2026 4:20pm
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outdoor
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sunflowers
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stourton
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haskar
ace
Very sunny
July 23rd, 2026
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