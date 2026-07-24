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Previous
Photo 3625
Busy Bee
So hot and dry in recent weeks and the expected sighting of bees and butterflies is significantly down. Did catch the bee on one of the Erinyums
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th July 2026
24th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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5
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1
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1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M5
Taken
24th July 2026 4:52pm
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Junan Heath
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Fantastic capture!
July 24th, 2026
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