Previous
Busy Bee by phil_sandford
Photo 3625

Busy Bee

So hot and dry in recent weeks and the expected sighting of bees and butterflies is significantly down. Did catch the bee on one of the Erinyums

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
993% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Junan Heath ace
Fantastic capture!
July 24th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact