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Previous
Photo 3626
Family
The sun was in all of their eyes, hence Lucy’s wonderful face.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M5
Taken
22nd July 2026 4:23pm
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outdoor
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sony
,
stourton
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rx10mk5
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb -- Atishoo, atishoo, we all fall down !!
July 25th, 2026
Pat Knowles
ace
Sun reflected by the sunflowers too perhaps! I hate the sun in my eyes!
July 25th, 2026
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