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Family by phil_sandford
Photo 3626

Family

The sun was in all of their eyes, hence Lucy’s wonderful face.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb -- Atishoo, atishoo, we all fall down !!
July 25th, 2026  
Pat Knowles ace
Sun reflected by the sunflowers too perhaps! I hate the sun in my eyes!
July 25th, 2026  
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