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Bridge Over The River Trent by phil_sandford
Photo 3628

Bridge Over The River Trent

During a stroll around Newark this afternoon whilst Carole’s car had its brakes.

Thanks for dropping by.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Beverley ace
nice place to stroll around... beautiful reflections...
July 27th, 2026  
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