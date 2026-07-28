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Previous
Photo 3629
Bumble Bee 🐝 on Lavender
Thanks for dropping by.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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7
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1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M5
Taken
26th July 2026 4:12pm
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bee
,
garden
,
lavender
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
🐝
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture fav!
July 28th, 2026
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