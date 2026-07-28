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Bumble Bee 🐝 on Lavender by phil_sandford
Photo 3629

Bumble Bee 🐝 on Lavender

Thanks for dropping by.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fav!
July 28th, 2026  
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