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Pied Wagtail by phil_sandford
Photo 3630

Pied Wagtail

I’ve never seen a Pied Wagtail anywhere but slitting across my lawns, wagging its tail. Very pleased to catch this chap taking a bath and having a (I guess very much needed) drink.

Thanks for dropping by.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Sue Cooper ace
Lovely capture in the sunshine. They're very sweet little birds. Fav.
July 29th, 2026  
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