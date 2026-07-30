Previous
Kinema by phil_sandford
Photo 3631

Kinema

Popped over to Woodhall Spa this evening on my own to The Kinema in The Woods to see Christopher Nolan’s film, Odyssey.

Like all of Nolan’s previous offerings, it jumps backwards and forwards in time and can get quite confusing.

Here’s a brief synopsis; Andi, from Devil Wears Prada, is married to Private Ryan, they have a son, Spider-Man. Private Ryan, a decade or so before, went to war, with among others, the only bloke in the world who remembered The Beatles when there was a global power cut. Spider-Man goes looking for his dad in present day. Also in the present day (I think) Private Ryan keeps being visited by Spider-Man’s real wife, and at the same time is captive on an island with Andy from The Old Guard who keeps asking him what he remembers. What he remembers is basically The Trojan Horse and stuff from Jason and The Argonauts.

Seriously, great cinematography, great special effects, but ……..
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
994% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Heard a lot about the fact that it is great cinematography, not much about the story. Oh well wasn't ever going to see it. Haven't been to a movie theater in about 16 years.
July 31st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact