Kinema

Popped over to Woodhall Spa this evening on my own to The Kinema in The Woods to see Christopher Nolan’s film, Odyssey.



Like all of Nolan’s previous offerings, it jumps backwards and forwards in time and can get quite confusing.



Here’s a brief synopsis; Andi, from Devil Wears Prada, is married to Private Ryan, they have a son, Spider-Man. Private Ryan, a decade or so before, went to war, with among others, the only bloke in the world who remembered The Beatles when there was a global power cut. Spider-Man goes looking for his dad in present day. Also in the present day (I think) Private Ryan keeps being visited by Spider-Man’s real wife, and at the same time is captive on an island with Andy from The Old Guard who keeps asking him what he remembers. What he remembers is basically The Trojan Horse and stuff from Jason and The Argonauts.



Seriously, great cinematography, great special effects, but ……..