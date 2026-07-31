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Previous
Photo 3632
Yellow Rose
Not of Texas.
Thanks for dropping by.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M5
Taken
29th July 2026 4:08pm
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yellow
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rose
,
garden
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sony
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rx10mk5
Pat Knowles
ace
Yellow Rose of Texas…..I’m showing my age now! I can even sing it!
July 31st, 2026
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