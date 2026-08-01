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Supermarine Spitfire Mk5 by phil_sandford
Photo 3633

Supermarine Spitfire Mk5

At the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre, RAF East Kirkby today.

This one isn’t from the BBMF but had come up from the Imperial War Museum at RAF Duxford.

Always a joy to see, and hear, this fabulous aeroplane.

Thanks for dropping by.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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