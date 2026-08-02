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SunBee by phil_sandford
Photo 3634

SunBee

We popped out to a second sunflower farm this morning, it’s probably a bit early for it, loads of them yet to flower, but those that were in flower were spectacular and bringing in the bees 🐝 ……

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2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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