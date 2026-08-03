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Previous
Photo 3635
Red Admiral
On a sunflower.
Thanks for dropping by.
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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Photo Details
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7
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M5
Taken
2nd August 2026 12:49pm
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sunflower
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outdoor
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sony
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red-admiral
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rx10mk5
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fillingham
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