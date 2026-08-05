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New Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 3637

New Dahlia

Was a bud yesterday, flowered this morning.

(Photobombed by a bug)

Thanks for dropping by
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 10; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
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