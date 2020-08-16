Previous
VJ75 by phil_sandford
25 / 365

VJ75

The commemorations (not celebrations) of the 75th Anniversary of the surrender of Japan in 1945 was marked today with a number of curtailed (due to Covid-19) events and a much reduced public presence.

The ‘Forgotten Army’ of Viscount Slim is finally beginning to be remembered for their sacrifice.

The photograph bottom left is of my Great Uncle Leo, a Roman Catholic Missionary Priest who was a ‘guest’ of the Japanese during WWII.

16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Lou Ann ace
A wonderful collage. The Japanese Prisoner (guest) of War museum in Pensacola, Florida, is built like a prison camp, it took my breath away.
August 16th, 2020  
