25 / 365
VJ75
The commemorations (not celebrations) of the 75th Anniversary of the surrender of Japan in 1945 was marked today with a number of curtailed (due to Covid-19) events and a much reduced public presence.
The ‘Forgotten Army’ of Viscount Slim is finally beginning to be remembered for their sacrifice.
The photograph bottom left is of my Great Uncle Leo, a Roman Catholic Missionary Priest who was a ‘guest’ of the Japanese during WWII.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
25
vj75
Lou Ann
ace
A wonderful collage. The Japanese Prisoner (guest) of War museum in Pensacola, Florida, is built like a prison camp, it took my breath away.
August 16th, 2020
