VJ75

The commemorations (not celebrations) of the 75th Anniversary of the surrender of Japan in 1945 was marked today with a number of curtailed (due to Covid-19) events and a much reduced public presence.



The ‘Forgotten Army’ of Viscount Slim is finally beginning to be remembered for their sacrifice.



The photograph bottom left is of my Great Uncle Leo, a Roman Catholic Missionary Priest who was a ‘guest’ of the Japanese during WWII.



