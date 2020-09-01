Sign up
Doddington Hall Sculptures II
A montage of some of the more striking sculptures we saw yesterday at Doddington Hall.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
1774
photos
131
followers
126
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Collages
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely collage Phil. It looks like a fabulous exhibition.
September 1st, 2020
