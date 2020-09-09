Same Subject 20 Photographs

This week the homework in AYWMC (A Year With My Camera) is creativity; putting constraints on what you take and why you take it.



We had A number of options such as; take a photograph every five minutes for an hour. In 10 minutes, take 20 photographs. Take 20 photographs from the same place. Take 20 photographs of the same thing.



I took 20 photographs of The same thing - our Sunflower.



I’m not going to share all of them, just the best.



