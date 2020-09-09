Previous
Same Subject 20 Photographs by phil_sandford
29 / 365

Same Subject 20 Photographs

This week the homework in AYWMC (A Year With My Camera) is creativity; putting constraints on what you take and why you take it.

We had A number of options such as; take a photograph every five minutes for an hour. In 10 minutes, take 20 photographs. Take 20 photographs from the same place. Take 20 photographs of the same thing.

I took 20 photographs of The same thing - our Sunflower.

I’m not going to share all of them, just the best.

9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Phil Sandford

JackieR ace
Beautiful collage Phil
September 9th, 2020  
